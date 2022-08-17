Jane McDonald wows in stylish outfit as she issues heartfelt plea to fans The singer is so thoughtful

Jane McDonald delighted her fans on Wednesday when she took to Twitter to ask for their help with a very important cause.

The former Loose Women panellist shared a stunning photo of herself in a white skirt and co-ordinating multicoloured top in shades of blue, white and red with a mosaic-effect print around the hem.

Jane teamed the outfit with nude heels and wore her long brown hair flowing past her shoulders.

Alongside her stood staff from Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield, the star's Yorkshire hometown. In the photo's caption, the stylish 59-year-old asked her followers for their support.

Jane wrote: "The fantastic radiology staff at Pinderfields Hospital are taking part in the Great North Run on the 11th Sept to raise £20,000 to go towards a new MRI scanner which will benefit so many!

"If you can, please help support them by donating. @MidYorkshireNHS."

Jane shared the kind request to social media

The star's fans were keen to show their support, with one writing: "Fantastic cause will definitely [give a] donation to something so close to my heart, your fans are so proud of you offering to match the amount raised."

Others replied: "What a worthy cause, what a wonderful person Jane is, I've donated, let's all donate, we never know we might need it someday," and: "A very worthwhile cause. Thanks for supporting them Jane x."

The star is always so stylish

A week ago, Jane was supported by fans for a different reason, as she celebrated an impressive achievement with her social media followers.

The singer and presenter revealed on Twitter that her TV show, Holidaying with Jane McDonald, had made it to the shortlist of the TV Choice awards in the Best Lifestyle Show category, and asked her fans to vote for it as their favourite.

The star's followers rushed to share their delight, writing: "Hope you win, best show on TV," and: "If there's any justice, you're a sure-fire winner."

