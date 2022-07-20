Jane McDonald wows in incredible gown as she shares exciting news with fans The Loose Women star delighted her followers

Singer and presenter Jane McDonald looked the picture of glamour in a tweet posted on Wednesday that thrilled her loyal supporters.

As she shared a close-up photo of herself in a stunning black evening gown alongside other images from her recent performances, the star looked so elegant.

SEE: Jane McDonald stuns in black sequins as she celebrates exciting career news

Her dress featured a cinched-in waist that was enhanced by a sparkly belt and crystal beading on the shoulders.

Jane kept the glitz going with a matching necklace and earrings and wore her long brown hair loose. The former Loose Women panellist was beaming, and that's no surprise considering the news she had to share with her fans.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jane McDonald rocks slinky sequined outfit for incredible performance

Jane captioned the pictures: "I'm so excited to be performing a sold-out show at home in #Yorkshire this weekend in #York @yorkbarbican, then on to another sold-out show in #Manchester @The_Lowry! Find more dates on my website - tickets are now limited so grab yours before they all go! http://jane-mcdonald.com."

MORE: Jane McDonald looks incredible in patterned jacket and mustard top - and fans agree

SEE: Jane McDonald glows in new photo ahead of Greek travels

Her followers rushed to share their kind words for the star, with one replying: "'Sell out shows' say it all really. If you haven't seen @TheJaneMcDonald live you're missing out on one of the best entertainers in the business…"

I'm so excited to be performing a sold out show at home in #Yorkshire this weekend in #York @yorkbarbican, then on to another sold out show in #Manchester @The_Lowry! Find more dates on my website - tickets are now limited so grab yours before they all go! https://t.co/9zIJ3ZM0Ga pic.twitter.com/1Rbt4w6hRn — Jane McDonald (@TheJaneMcDonald) July 20, 2022

Jane is always so glamorous

Another added: "You were fantastic in Norwich on Monday! Amazing voice, wonderful band and brilliant singers too. An unforgettable night. Thank you… Come back again next year and do it all again please [red heart emojis]."

A third, meanwhile, simply commented: "Can't wait to see you in Manchester on Saturday!"

The star's career is going from strength to strength

Last month, the talented performer was in Blackpool, where she wowed her audience with not only her voice but her incredible style, as she wore a figure-hugging purple sequined bodysuit.

Jane shared a clip with her fans where she showed herself waving goodbye to those who had come out to see her before she made her way off stage, showcasing the outfit, which was accessorised with a co-ordinating belt.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.