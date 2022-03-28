Jane McDonald looks incredible in patterned jacket and mustard top - and fans agree The star looked fabulous once again!

Singing sensation Jane McDonald turned heads once again as she wowed fans wearing another gorgeous outfit on Monday.

MORE: Jane McDonald wows with stylish casual look in latest photo

The former Loose Women star took to her Instagram and teased fans with a secret filming location while she wore a stylish patterned floor-length jacket.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sneak peek of Cruising with Jane McDonald

The 58-year-old teamed the jacket with a lively mustard top and black trousers. She completed the look with some small gold heels and captioning a photo of the outfit, wrote: "Filming my next travel series - in glorious sunshine today.

"We're in America for this one, but I can't tell you more than that... yet! #filmlocation #filming."

RELATED: Jane McDonald makes incredible announcement – and we can't wait

READ: Loose Women's Jane McDonald blows fans away with incredible news

Fans couldn't wait to share their excitement for the new series and commented on the cruise ship singer's stunning look. One excited fan wrote: "So glad to see you smiling, your programme is like a breath of fresh air."

Another penned: "Looking beautiful as always, Jane! Another gorgeous coat! Enjoy your adventures out there!"

Jane looking sensational as she teases secret filming location

A third enthused follower replied: "Lovely, Jane my husband and I love watching you on your travels, you always make us smile, you are a lovely and very witty lady a true inspiration."

Another exclaimed: "So glad to see you smiling, your programme is like a breath of fresh air."

Before the latest update, Jane again kept her fans on their toes as she teased them on Thursday with another photo of her secret filming location. This time it was a sun-soaked snap taken by a tree.

Jane wowing followers on Thursday with another filming location tease

Wearing a pink and white sundress the star was in her element, but fans had one request for Jane, "can you tag where you get the outfits? They are all so nice," one curious fan wrote. Not that we blame them, Jane always has the best holiday style!

Other fans wrote: "Once again our beautiful Jane and luv your dress. Luv u lots Jane" and "Absolutely love your style, lovely lady."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.