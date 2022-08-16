Frankie Bridge looks gorgeous in head-turning beachside combination The Loose Women star is such a fashionista

Frankie Bridge never fails to impress with her fashion, and she stunned fans when she showed off some outfits from an Ibiza break.

The Loose Women star explained that her striking shots were taken in May as she was flown out to the Spanish island to model the outfits. Among them were a gorgeous white top and a bright orange skirt that was perfect for the beach. The presenter wowed with her toned legs as she posed in the ensemble, which featured a daring thigh-high slit.

In her other photos, Frankie posed in a dazzling pink dress that looked like the dreams of any prom queen, and a beautiful lacy shirt and skirt combo.

In a lengthy caption, she wrote: "AD: Having a chilled evening here in LA and looking back at our @fw_bridge journey so far. Back in May we flew to Ibiza with @jet2indulgent to shoot our summer collection @blesshotelibiza, and since then the response has been better than I could have ever imagined.

"I wanted to say thank you to @jet2indulgent, who made our trip one to remember with the amazing location and service, everyone who’s been a part of the wild ride so far and to everyone who has supported @fw_bridge and purchased something from the collection.

"We recently shot the first drop for Autumn and I am so excited to show you the pieces! Lots of newness (and it may just include menswear and kids too). Not long now!"

Frankie looked flawless in all of the photos

Fans were blown away by the photos, as one shared: "I want all the pieces you look BEAUTIFUL!" and a second said: "Absolutely stunning collection."

A third enthused: "Seriously though…how are you hotter and more beautiful now than EVER???" and a fourth posted: "My favourite girl in the world. Absolutely beautiful in my eyes."

Last week, Frankie caused a stir when she looked tanned and toned in a fun TikTok video she shared on Instagram. The former pop star revealed she uses the wellness platform, Results Wellness Lifestyle, to keep on top of her health.

The singer always stuns with her outfits

Frankie looked gorgeous in a blush pink crop top and purple leggings that highlighted her sculpted figure as she posed in a room with the RWL workout programme on the TV behind her.

The TV presenter even has her own exercise plan on the RWL app, the Health & Happiness programme, which includes her favourite home workouts, her go-to meditations and her top healthy recipes.

"When someone asks, 'Who motivates you to workout while you're on holiday?'" she captioned the clip, which shows her lip syncing over audio of Julia Fox saying: "I actually did it myself".

She added: "I use @rwl for all my home workouts! AND the best thing is, I can take the app anywhere with me! #rwl."

