Kelly Rowland stops fans in their tracks with a special gown ahead of an exciting night out

Kelly Rowland sure knows how to make jaws drop! The star stepped out in honor of a special occasion in her most show stopping dress yet, and fans can't get enough of it.

The modern black gown showed off the singer's impressive physique, and she truly looked as glamorous as ever wearing it.

The dress was designed by iconic fashion brand Mugler, and she styled the gorgeous look with blindingly shiny diamond rings, bracelets, and tear-drop earrings.

The striking gown features a mix of sheer panels and cut-outs, as well as spaghetti straps throughout its bodice and an ultra high slit which Kelly used to show off not only her toned legs, but the fabulous strappy black heels she wore to top the look off.

The songstress shared several pictures of her stunning look on her Instagram, highlighting her sparkling accessories and even more glittering make-up, sporting a metallic pink eyeshadow look with a perfectly contoured nude lip.

Fans did not hesitate to inundate her comments sections with thousands of cheeky compliments and flattering emojis galore, writing: "I MEANNNN……..it's just ridiculous how beautiful you are," and: "ATTEEEEEEE as the kids say," as well as: "It ain't Wednesday but we already crushin."

The show stopping look

The comments seriously did not stop coming, with others writing: "OKAYYYYYYYY THEN!!!!" plus: "This glow!!!!"

Kelly donned the look for the premiere of Jordan Peele's latest film, Nope, and as the star used the highly-anticipated thriller's name in her caption, fans hilariously wrote in: "Nope… is all YUP!" and "@kellyrowland just went ahead and changed the name to YUP!"

She truly dazzled the red carpet

The film's premiere took place in Los Angeles, and critics are already calling the horror movie "out of this world."

It sees "caretakers at a California horse ranch encounter a mysterious force that affects human and animal behavior," and it stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Barbie Ferreira.

