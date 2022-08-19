Victoria Beckham floors fans in micro mini dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham has fans swooning over her latest outfit choice!

The 48-year-old looked sensational on Friday evening as she picked up her phone to record a video of her posing in the walk-in wardrobe at her Miami penthouse wearing a skintight nude bodycon mini dress from her very own collection.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham's epic dressing room has the best views

She paired the stunning sleeveless number with a cobalt blue Birkin bag which could be seen in the reflection of the mirror, and towering matching blue stilettos. The evening look was finished with a sleek and simple updo.

Captioning the post, she wrote: "Another Friday night, another VB Body mini dress! I've been living in these all summer long. I have them in all colours, but I still love this original blush colour. Happy Friday!"

The singer-turned-designer look stunning as she posed in her walk-in wardrobe

Her followers were mostly left speechless by the jaw-dropping outfit, as the comments section was immediately flooded with heart and flame emojis.

VB Body Mini Dress in Nude, £490, Victoria Beckham

"WOW! Gorgeous," one enthused, while another wrote: "This colour combination is stunning!" A third added: "Looking amazing as always, Victoria."

As the Spice Girl star turned designer mentioned in her caption, this isn't the first time she has been snapped in the dress known as the VB Body Mini Dress, which is available at Selfridges.

The mother-of-four – who shares children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper with husband David Beckham – has been sporting the leg-baring mini dresses - which come in the colours black, blush, white and red - ever since summer began.

