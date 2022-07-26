We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Victoria Beckham has been making the most of her time abroad and on Tuesday she was catching up with some well-earned relaxation.

The former Spice Girls star looked serene as she laid back in a slinky white top and a dazzling pair of denim hotpants that were as short as possible. Victoria looked to be the picture of inner peace as she added a pair of sunglasses to her outfit alongside a small glass of vodka tonic and a Kindle. She appeared to be relishing the time to herself, joking it was her "happy place".

WATCH: Victoria Beckham is a fashion icon at Harper Seven's 11th birthday bash

In her caption, she explained: "Vodka tonic + my kindle = mummy's happy place," ending the post with two crying with laughter emojis.

Her post united her followers in agreement, with one dubbing the scenario as "heaven" and another added: "It's every mummy's happy place."

A third agreed: "How true," while a fourth posted: "Looks like mummy's reading an interesting book," but although many asked her what she was reading, the fashion mogul remained tight-lipped.

Victoria relaxed in style

Meanwhile, a fifth praised Victoria for letting loose during her family time, as they penned: "So lovely to see the fun times and the genuine excitement you still have with David after all these years of togetherness. Keep it up girl you are living your best life."

On Tuesday, in photographs that appeared on the MailOnline, Victoria was seen frolicking on the sands wearing a stunning white slip dress from her own collection, which looked to be covering her white bikini.

She had her hair piled high in a messy bun, aviator shades and a selection of gold bracelets, as well as a gold watch.

Victoria and family are on holiday

Whilst she was enjoying her vacation, the mother-of-four penned the sweetest tribute to her parents.

The fashion designer shared two precious photos of her parents, Jackie and Anthony, as she marked their 52nd wedding anniversary.

Upon seeing the heartwarming post, her doting mum responded: "Thank you!!! I'm sure your marriage is also an inspiration to lots of people. Love you all so so much. Have a fantastic holiday. Xxx."

