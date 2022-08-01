﻿

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Harper Beckham's £26 T-shirt is going to seriously fly off the shelves

We need this high street steal!

We all know that Harper Beckham is one chic little fashionista, and on Sunday the 11-year-old cemented it even more by wearing a seriously stylish slogan T-shirt from Urban Outfitters.

READ: Harper Seven and David Beckham are the sweetest duo in glowing holiday snap

Featuring on her dad David Beckham's Instagram, Harper wore the 'Take Care Stay Happy Baby T-Shirt' which costs £26 and is made in a retro brown tone with an adorable image alongside the slogan.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Harper Beckham's cutest family moments you've forgotten about

All sizes are currently available but we suggest you act fast if you wish to invest - Harper has great selling power!

MORE: Harper Beckham holidays with parents - rocking a £100 beach bag

The T-shirt has had rave reviews online. One shopper said: "This is so comfy and fits perfectly!" Another added: "Great top, love it so much." Can't say fairer than that, can you?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

The post in which Harper wore the top was a video. Taking to Instagram on Sunday ahead of the UEFA Women's EURO Championship 2022, David shared an inspiring video of Harper donning electric yellow football boots to kick a football into a goal. Giving his best sports commentator impression, David told the camera: "Beckham steps up to take the last minute free kick for the lionesses… she shoots, she scores!"

Harper's T-shirt:

Take Care Stay Happy Baby T-Shirt, £26, Urban Outfitters

SHOP NOW

"Let's go girls and bring that cup home," replied Harper, beaming at the camera as she joined her Dad in a warm embrace. "Hey girls, so I just want to say good luck for the final," David continued. "Thank you for inspiring my daughter and thank you for inspiring the whole country, bring that cup home!"

READ: Harper Beckham wears chic cut-out dress as she debuts majorly long nails

David and Harper's heartfelt message and well wishes clearly paid off, as the nation was left beaming with pride following England's record-breaking win against Germany.

MORE: 4 times Harper Beckham dressed exactly like her mum Victoria

The father-daughter duo joined the crowds at Wembley Stadium to watch the epic moment the Lionesses were crowned the champions.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page<

More on:

More about harper beckham

More news

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back