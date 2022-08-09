Cruz Beckham pays tribute to mum Victoria with sentimental outfit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Cruz Beckham is known for frequently switching up his style in order to create new and edgy ensembles. The budding singer recently paid homage to his mum Victoria by sporting a nineties Spice Girls T-shirt – and we're obsessed.

Cruz, 17, wore a white T-shirt featuring the words 'Spice Girls' written in large bubblegum pink text across the front, framing five images of each of the Spice Girls set against colourful backdrops. The top, which looked as if it had been signed by all five members, showcased the band in their signature 90s outfits – with Posh Spice rocking her go-to LBD.

The youngest Beckham son snapped a quick mirror selfie in the garment, which he teamed with a large chain necklace in a very Justin Bieber-esque fashion.

He simply captioned the post: "@victoriabeckham," with a laughing face emoji – hinting at their close mother-son bond.

Cruz paid tribute to his mum with his choice of T-shirt

Channel girl power like Cruz and add a Spice Girls band tee to your online shopping basket. This white crew-neck T-shirt boasting the band's iconic logo can be worn for lounge days at home or styled with some blue jeans and sneakers for a nostalgic off-duty outfit.

Spice Girls Graphic T-shirt, £22, ASOS

Cruz recently took to social media to showcase a new hipster look. The talented musician sported a pair of mustard yellow trousers, a burnt-orange shirt and a black T-shirt layered underneath. He completed his outfit with a black baseball cap branding the letter 'M' on the front for all to see.

Cruz and Victoria share a close bond

The star posed candidly in front of a wide-reaching picturesque setting boasting luscious greenery and rolling mountains. He relaxed on a large blue pouffe with a golden trim while scrolling on his phone.

The scenery shared by Cruz in the image is likely to be an Italian vista as the Beckhams have been soaking up the sun in the Amalfi Coast. The family were joined by Cruz and his girlfriend Tana Holding, who were spotted packing on the PDA as they kicked back off the coast of Neranoa, Italy.

