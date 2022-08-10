Victoria Beckham's stateside walk-in wardrobe has the most incredible views - video The Beckhams have a residence in Miami

Fashion icon Victoria Beckham has filmed inside her amazing walk-in wardrobe and her Miami penthouse – and we can't get over the jaw-dropping views!

INSIDE: Victoria Beckham's home gym at $24million Miami penthouse is so chic

The 48-year-old designer picked up her phone to record a video of her latest outfit, but she inadvertently revealed the breathtaking vistas that her dressing room boasts.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham's epic dressing room has the best views

The floor-to-ceiling windows allow the mother-of-four to admire Miami's epic skyline as she gets ready for the day.

The windows are dressed with cream curtains and Victoria was posing in a freestanding, full-length three-way mirror.

Beckhams have access to a swanky gym too

Behind the star, her wardrobe units could be seen, with rails and shelves filled with her designer garment and accessories.

RELATED: The Beckhams' £73million property porfolio revealed

MORE: Why Victoria and David Beckham can't fix 'collapsing' £31million home

The space has a natural carpet and white walls and cupboards. The centre of the room commands attention with a large lampshade and what appears to be a modern tub chair.

The Beckhams' penthouse in Miami is worth $24million (£19million) and is situated in the One Hundred Museum building.

All residents have access to the rooftop pool and jaw-dropping gym, which Victoria frequents often. Earlier this week, the singer took a quick pre-workout snap in the gym, revealing to fans exactly what it looks like.

The Beckhams' Miami mansion has unreal views

The spacious room has wooden flooring with mirrors lining one wall, revealing equipment including four bikes lined up where the family could all exercise together, and a pink gym mat with an array of free weights on the floor.

The Beckhams' gym has floor-to-ceiling glass doors that wrap around the other side of the room and appear to lead out to their terrace, where two curved rattan sofas can be seen positioned against the wall.

As well as the epic skyline, other parts of their home overlook the picturesque Biscayne Bay – and Victoria's husband David has shown off this idyllic scenery before.

Speaking of the location, Victoria has previously admitted: "We all love being in Miami." And we can see why!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.