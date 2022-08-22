Victoria Beckham lounges in chic swimwear for Miami date with David Beckham The couple have been married for 23 years

There's no denying David and Victoria Beckham are the ultimate power couple, and despite their busy schedules between parenting duties for Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, the loved-up duo still love to enjoy their time together.

The couple is currently lapping up the sunshine in Miami, where they own a $24million property in the highly exclusive One Hundred Museum building. Taking to Instagram over the weekend, fashion designer Victoria shared a romantic selfie with her husband as they enjoyed sundowners on their luxury yacht, posing with the Miami skyline behind them.

"Happy Sunday!!! Kisses @davidbeckham," Victoria captioned her post, which pictured the duo cosied up next to each other.

The fashion mogul looked effortlessly chic in a sleek black swimwear set, slicking her hair into an elegant top knot while rocking oversized black sunglasses.

The former Spice Girl shared the loved-up snap on Instagram

Victoria sported an immaculate French manicure, a glowy 'no makeup' makeup look and a stack of delicate gold earrings to complete her summer-ready look.

Meanwhile, David looked relaxed in a navy Off White T-shirt and black baseball cap.

Fans were quick to react to VB's romantic post, flooding the comments section with heart emojis. "Cute picture of such a beautiful couple," wrote one fan, as another penned: "You both look so young & happy."

"Happy Sunday Victoria, hope you are having an awesome day with family," added a third fan.

Victoria's black swimwear moment isn't the only time she's proved her timeless fashion archive is the ultimate holiday wardrobe. The 48-year-old looked sensational on Friday evening as she picked up her phone to record a video of her posing in the walk-in wardrobe at her Miami penthouse wearing a skintight nude bodycon mini dress from her very own collection.

She paired the stunning sleeveless number with a cobalt blue Birkin bag which could be seen in the reflection of the mirror, and towering matching blue stilettos. The evening look was finished with a sleek and simple updo.

