David Beckham's fashion kryptonite revealed – and it's not what you'd expect

David and Victoria Beckham have sparked holiday envy in us all with their exquisite getaway photos. The couple are currently enjoying a serene Venetian vacay, during which Victoria revealed her husband's 'must-have' fashion item.

During a family meal at a lavish restaurant, Victoria snapped a photo of her footballer husband holding a quirky sun hat. Featuring a turquoise blue hue, a cartoon anime-like animal face, floppy ears (that can be moved up and down via a cord) a pink hem frill and dangling pink attachments that represent feet, the hat was something we did not expect to see in David's wardrobe.

WATCH: David and Victoria Beckham argue over their accidental matching outfits

The sports star laughed as he toyed around with the unorthodox headwear. In addition to his new hat, he sported a sunshine yellow T-shirt and white trousers, complete with a brown belt.

Victoria shared the hilarious clip of her husband on social media. She captioned the comedic video, which was posted via her Instagram Stories: "He can't resist a holiday hat! @davidbeckham."

David posed with his unusual headwear

She proceeded to film her family indulging in an Italian feast, filled with wine, olives, pasta and more.

It's been a jam-packed yet special week for the couple. On Monday, Victoria and David celebrated 23 years of marriage - and to mark the occasion they paid homage to one another on Instagram. In a sweet snap shared on social media by Victoria, the couple embraced amid a serene riverside setting in Venice - both twinning in radiant yellow ensembles.

The star toyed around with his new hat

The former Spice Girls member wore a long yellow maxi dress featuring a floor-length fit, thick white ribbon straps, a fit and flare silhouette, a square neckline and cut-out detailing. David complemented his wife in a vivid yellow T-shirt.

Victoria shared the photo via her Instagram Stories for fans to gush over, alongside the caption: "Still matching 23 years later! @davidbeckham," adding a yellow heart emoji.

