Harper Seven is a budding popstar in cool-girl outfit for night out with David Beckham

David and Victoria Beckham's youngest child Harper Seven is growing up to be such an icon, following in the fashionable footsteps of her parents and she rocks funky fits on every occasion.

The 11-year-old fashionista joined her football legend father on Saturday night to watch The Weeknd at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium. David took to Instagram to share a heartwarming clip of his little girl, who was every inch a budding pop star as she sang along to the lyrics and showed off her dance moves from her seat.

"I know I posted one video but our little girl is so cute I had to post another cause she is mocking the dad dance whilst being so cute @victoriabeckham #HarperSeven @theweeknd," David shared with his 74.9million followers.

Harper Seven rocked a seriously stylish slogan T-shirt at the star-studded event, styling her royal blue top with a pair of cream cargo pants - the ultimate y2k cool-girl wardrobe essential.

Harper danced along to her favourite The Weeknd song at the concert

The trendy youngster styled her brunette tresses in a glossy, straightened look, adding a pair of large hoop earrings to complete her outfit. So cute!

Fans were quick to react to David's video of Harper, touching on the sweet moment between the pair. "Omg! #harperbeckham is soo cute and beautiful! Love love it!" commented one fan, as another wrote: "Oh I love your relationship it’s soooo sweet."

"You guys are the best father-daughter duo!" added a third fan, and we have to agree.

It's not the first time fans have been stunned by Harper's impressive wardrobe. The mini fashion icon was immaculately dressed in an array of summer staples on her recent father-daughter trip to Venice with dad David.

Harper wears a £1,600 ball gown by Zimmermann in Venice

During their mini-break, Harper looked as stylish as ever, rocking a pastel blue sundress by US brand American Eagle Outfitters that cost just £44.

Just like her famous mum, the fashion-forward star is regularly seen in designer labels and rocking pieces from high-end stores, and back in 2019, Harper even collaborated with the brand BonPoint to make her own Christening dress. How cool?

