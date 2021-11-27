Victoria Beckham makes surprising style change in new photo with husband David The fashion designer was embracing a new look

Victoria Beckham proved she's not too Posh to switch up her look in a sweet new photo from her romantic walk with husband David Beckham on Saturday.

The Spice Girls star ditched her usual midi dresses and skyscraper heels in favour of a relaxed, androgynous look, twinning with the former footballer in matching flat caps. VB embraced the English country look for their weekend at their £31million Cotswolds abode, donning a tweed blazer and a chunky rollneck jumper.

WATCH: Victoria and David Beckham reveal Harper's amazing bakes

The star was seen planting a kiss on husband David's cheek – and he looked delighted. The dapper dad-of-four, who shares children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper with Victoria, sported a checked gilet layered over a cream sweater, blue shirt and khaki tie, looking very smart indeed for such a casual day out.

Referencing her flat cap, Victoria captioned the photo: "When @davidbeckham makes you wear it!! kisses from our Saturday walk in the British countryside!"

Victoria and husband David rocked matching flat caps

The fashionista's fans were loving her change of look, with one penning: "You wear it well" and another commenting: "So British!" Others simply enjoyed the loved-up photo, with a third fan writing: "Couple goals!"

It's no secret that David can't get enough of his signature hat – in fact, he has even been known to wear it to bed!

VB previously shared an insight into the former England star's bedtime routine, posting a picture of her husband wearing pink pyjamas by Charvet with his beloved flat cap still sitting firmly on his head. She joked: "Charvet pyjamas and flat cap! (Oh and a little sake!)"

David Beckham's flat cap rarely leaves his head!

When it comes to her own personal style, Victoria told Harper's Bazaar she is constantly reinventing herself, but less is definitely more these days.

"I don’t want to wear things that are complicated. I’m always developing what I want in my wardrobe and I think it’s important that evolves, so you don’t get stuck in a rut, shall we say," she said.