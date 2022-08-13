Harper Beckham looks ultra-cute in ripped jeans for star-studded outing Victoria and David's daughter always looks effortlessly sweet

Considering her mother is the one and only Victoria Beckham, we expect that Harper Beckham has already been schooled in the art of dressing. The 11-year-old recently joined her family, alongside Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, for an evening of celebrations in Miami.

Harper looked adorable in a pair of ripped blue jeans and a white crop top featuring delicate ruffle detailing. She wore her long sandy blonde hair down loose and showcased her sun-kissed Florida tan.

The youngest Beckham posed alongside her parents and older brothers Romeo and Cruz. Footballer Romeo looked edgy in a pair of dark wash jeans and a chocolate brown hoodie, while budding singer Cruz donned a pale wash denim jacket, a Spice Girls merchandise T-shirt and some wine-red trousers.

Of course, Victoria did not disappoint with her choice of outfit – and slinky black evening dress boasting a low-reaching halter neck and an ebony hue.

Harper looked casual yet cute in denim

David took to social media to share the wholesome family snap with his millions of followers online. He captioned the cute post: "FAMILY," tagging all his family members' Instagram handles beneath.

The Beckhams were celebrating The Gekko Grand Opening in Miami and were joined by other A-Listers including Joe and Sophie, who recently welcomed their second daughter.

The 11-year-old loves an evening out with dad David

Harper appears to love an evening out with her family and recently joined her football legend father to watch The Weeknd at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium. Harper sported a preppy slogan T-shirt at the star-studded event, styling her royal blue top with a pair of cream cargo pants - the ultimate Y2K cool-girl wardrobe essential.

David took to Instagram once again to share a heartwarming clip of his daughter as she sang along to the lyrics and showed off her dance moves from her seat.

"I know I posted one video but our little girl is so cute I had to post another cause she is mocking the dad dance whilst being so cute @victoriabeckham #HarperSeven @theweeknd," David shared with his 74.9million followers.

