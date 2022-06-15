Penelope Cruz makes surprising revelation about working with Antonio Banderas The two star in Official Competition

Penelope Cruz made an appearance at the Tribeca Film Festival on Tuesday for the American premiere of her film Official Competition.

MORE: Penelope Cruz turns heads in statement pink dress as she joins famous friends at annual Tribeca dinner

She stars alongside Oscar Martínez and prior co-star Antonio Banderas, who was also at the premiere with her, and both also spoke to the audience prior to the screening.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Penelope Cruz stars in The 355 trailer

After Antonio shared his remarks, Penelope commented that she was excited for audiences to see their passion project and talked of returning to New York City.

"I've been totally in love with this city since the first time I came here almost 30 years ago, and that's when I met Antonio, we were neighbors" she said.

MORE: Penelope Cruz strikes a pose in a chic power suit with an unexpected touch

However, she also shared a surprising detail about their working relationship, explaining: "But it's taken us all this time to get to work together and really having a lot of scenes together, in the other movies we were always separated."

The two star in Official Competition

The two friends have been part of quite a few projects in the past, most recently 2019's Pain and Glory, which netted Antonio his first Oscar nomination. However, their characters have mostly appeared in separate storylines.

The two finally star together in the Spanish-Argentine comedy, where Penelope plays Lola Cuevas, an internationally acclaimed director, who is commissioned by a billionaire wanting to enter the movies to create a cinematic masterpiece.

MORE: Penelope Cruz unveils unexpected hair transformation as she reveals latest project

MORE: Salma Hayek pays tribute to Penelope Cruz with a throwback you need to see

She casts diametrically opposite Felix (played by Antonio), a commercial superstar and playboy, and Ivan (played by Oscar), a studied theater actor and teacher.

The three work on making a movie together to hilarious effect, with many of Lola's complicated and unusual exercises adding to the comedic touches of the film.

Penelope and Antonio have been friends for many years

The project serves as a commentary and satire of the movie-making machine, featuring many references to popular film industry hallmarks like critical reviews, awards, complicated dynamics between co-stars, and more, and has already received positive reviews since its early release.



Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.