Penelope Cruz dons jaw-dropping sheer gown for cheeky photograph The actress was recently nominated at the Oscars

Penelope Cruz had quite the gala time over the weekend, attending the 94th Academy Awards as one of the nominees for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

MORE: How Penelope Cruz's husband Javier Bardem will be left torn during the Oscars results

And while she didn't come home with the award, she still managed to make quite an impression with her various fashion statements, including another one she shared on social media.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Jessica Chastain and Penelope Cruz star in The 355 trailer

The actress took to her Instagram to share a snapshot of hers from the exclusive Guy Oseary Oscars After Party, which only the photographer JR is allowed to capture.

The photographer took a cheeky snapshot of Penelope in her spectacular outfit, a dazzling metallic silver sheer gown that featured a thigh-high slit and gathering of the fabric at the chest.

MORE: All you need to know about Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem's relationship

She paired it with matching heels and luscious curls as she pulled off a power pose while grabbing onto two portraits of husband Javier Bardem and her Parallel Mothers director Pedro Almodovar.

"Jamón, Jamón," she simply captioned her photograph, a reference to the 1992 Spanish romantic tragicomedy she starred in alongside Javier.

Penelope donned a silver gown for an exclusive After Oscars party

Fans took to the comments to rave over Penelope's photograph with heart and flame emojis, with many commenting on how incredible she looked in the picture and at the ceremony as well.

The night proved to be an exciting one for the star, who was nominated alongside Javier, who was up for Best Actor, although she ultimately lost out to her The 355 co-star Jessica Chastain.

MORE: Penelope Cruz stuns on star-studded red carpet in chic pink mini-dress

MORE: Penelope Cruz stuns in glamorous gown as she celebrates an incredible career milestone

She did still reveal that she had a grand time at the Oscars as she dropped a behind-the-scenes video made by the team of Chanel.

The clip showcased Penelope's journey to the Academy Awards, including all the custom garments they created for her, culminating in her black corseted outfit with a dramatic ball gown silhouette.

The actress highlighted her journey of fashion to the Oscars

Fans immediately praised the actress for her stupendous run this awards season, with one saying: "The 'end' of the Madres Paralelas era.. I'm so proud of you and all your achievements. You made history, showing your talent with such a grace. Congratulations for all your steps."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.