Penelope Cruz strikes a pose in a chic power suit with an unexpected touch The Parallel Mothers actress is always on trend

Penelope Cruz is a certifiable Hollywood fashion icon, as evidenced by her frequent collaborations with high end brands and fashion houses.

MORE: Salma Hayek pays tribute to Penelope Cruz with a throwback you need to see

Her last few red carpet appearances have all come courtesy of Chanel, however, and her latest photographs showed off one of her most dynamic looks.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Penelope Cruz receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The actress posed for a photoshoot in Italy while decked out in some stylish pieces, wearing a white button down with what looked to be a blue tweed power suit.

The set featured a structured blazer with white design elements on the hems and pockets, paired unexpectedly with shorts.

MORE: Penelope Cruz dons jaw-dropping sheer gown for cheeky photograph

The outfit allowed her to show off not only a more chic side to her personality, but also her toned legs, accentuated with sheer tights.

Penelope completed her look with sleek diamond jewelry and a pair of sunglasses, topping it all off with a white and gold clutch.

Penelope showed off her fashion sense in Chanel

"Yesterday was a magical day for me in Florence with @chanelofficial. More coming soon!" she captioned her social media post, and fans were quickly enamored.

"Stunning beauty," one wrote, with another saying: "Beautiful in blue." A third commented: "Oh my god, you're gorgeous Penelope," and one called her: "A queen."

MORE: All you need to know about Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem's relationship

MORE: Penelope Cruz stuns on star-studded red carpet in chic pink mini-dress

The Oscar-winning actress is currently keeping busy, embarking soon upon a press tour in support of her upcoming film, Official Competition.

Penelope will be making an appearance at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City for the film's official premiere, alongside co-star Antonio Banderas.

In the Spanish-language comedy, she plays Lola Cuevas, an international auteur director, who is commissioned by a billionaire wanting to enter the movies to create a cinematic masterpiece.

The actress is gearing up for the release of her latest project

She is paired with a Hollywood favorite, played by Antonio, and a stage legend, portrayed by Oscar Martínez, and they engage in a series of hijinx that are centered around acting as a satire of the Hollywood machine and show business.



Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.