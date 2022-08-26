Tilly Ramsay wows in the cutest mini skirt ever

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

What’s better than a sweet sibling bond? A sweet AND stylish sibling bond – something that Tilly and Holly Ramsay share. Gordon Ramsay's daughters enjoyed a night in at home together and looked stunning in their sleek outfits.

Tilly, 20, sported a relaxed white fishnet jumper which she teamed with a black mini skirt and white trainers. Her big sister Holly, 22, looked radiant in a mint satin dress featuring a mini silhouette, spaghetti straps and a lace trim.

Both sisters wore their blonde tresses down and showcased natural beauty looks. Tilly reclined on the kitchen counter in a singing pose while Holly laughed at her comedic sibling and her musical impression.

Tilly shared the sweet snap on social media with her 1.2 million Instagram followers. She captioned the playful post: "Stay tuned for the album drop @hollyramsayy."

Tilly looked laidback in knit

Friends and followers loved the dancer's post and gushed over the girls' close relationship – and must-see outfits. "New career apart from dancing Tilly," one user commented, while another said: "Cute Tilly." A third added: "Gorgeous."

If Tilly's look has caught your eye, then we have just the piece for you. This open-stitch jumper in white can be paired with khaki cargo pants for a festival-ready look, or dressed up with black velvet flares.

Open-Stitch Jumper, £26, ASOS

While you're at it, why not treat yourself to a slinky satin number just like Holly's?

Blue Slip Dress, £14.99, H&M

Tilly has no doubt inherited her father Gordon's dry sense of humour and she recently delighted fans as she comedically posed alongside photos of her famous dad. The former Strictly star charmed in a bold knit jumper – an unexpected choice for a summer outfit.

The star wowed in the lightweight 'Red/White Seeing Stars Knitted Wool Blend Jumper,' by celebrity-loved brand Wildfox. Featuring a bold strawberry red and cream colour palette, an It-girl star print, distressed effect and a sumptuous knit texture, the jumper was an eye-catching piece for summer.

