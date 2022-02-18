Strictly's Tilly Ramsay stuns in power suit for girls' night with mum Tana

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Tilly Ramsay looked heavenly in pink as she attended a Boots makeup launch party. The daughter of chef Gordan Ramsay, who has just finished the Strictly Come Dancing live tour, turned heads in the bold look during the event and we're obsessed.

The 20-year-old sported the brightly coloured two-piece in a fuchsia pink tone which she paired with a raspberry pink crop top and pristine white Karl Lagerfeld sneakers. The tailored look featured a single-breasted blazer with simple black buttons and a co-ordinating pair of suit trousers.

The Strictly star wore her blonde hair down and gently curled and debuted a glittering silver manicure. She attended the event with her mum Tana, who wore a romantic long-sleeved black lace jumpsuit and glaring gold Gucci belt – serving up some Gothic glamour. Tana also presented a fresh set of peach nails and a natural makeup look.

Tilly's beauty aesthetic of choice was a natural, glowy look with a dramatic eyeliner flick, black mascara and perfectly shaped brows. The star posed for the camera with her mum, with whom she shares a close bond. Together they offered Ramsay family fans plenty of monochrome and colourful wardrobe inspiration.

Love Tilly's perfectly pink look? We've found a flirty, fun fuschia suit set just for you. Team the look with some heels for a sophisticated night out or white sneakers like Tilly's for a cool, casual outfit.

The star recently wowed fans with a surprise makeover – to which dad Gordon reacted. Tilly took to Instagram to post a series of outfits, showing off some serious sparkle. The first look was a fluted sleeve dress adorned with crystal embellishments and plunging neckline in icy blue and the second, a strappy gold sequined number with some flirty thirties fringe.

Tilly's Instagram followers loved the looks, as did her celebrity friends and family. Singer Pixie Lott commented: "Go Tilly!!!", while Love Island star Lucie Donlan said: "Beautiful," with a heart-eyes emoji. Strictly winner Rose Ayling-Ellis said: "Beautiful! Like a fairytale princess," and big sister Holly Ramsay added: "Here she is."

