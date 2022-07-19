LeAnn Rimes shares heartbreaking confession about her mental health

LeAnn Rimes may appear to have the 'perfect' life on social media – but behind the scenes, she has battled with her mental health.

MORE: LeAnn Rimes floors fans in revealing cut-out swimsuit

The country music singer has opened up about her struggles with anxiety and depression in a new interview, recalling how finding success at such a young age led to her seeking professional help to cope with the stress that accompanied her fame.

Loading the player...

WATCH: LeAnn Rimes shares glimpse inside high-tech home gym

"Being in the public eye from the time I was very young and having to override my humanness I think was a huge part of my experience with anxiety and depression and what was triggering it," she told Insider.

LeAnn admitted that she was in such a "dark place", she checked herself into a treatment facility one day after her 30th birthday in August 2012. "I was in a very, very dark place. I had never been alone," the Wholly Human podcast host recalled. "There was always someone around, whether it be a parent or a manager, an agent or a publicist, or a husband, or whatever it was."

MORE: LeAnn Rimes looks phenomenal in daringly low lace dress

MORE: LeAnn Rimes wows fans in silky lingerie in revealing new photo

Explaining her decision to seek help, she continued, "It was just time. It was time for me to break away from my deep co-dependency and to figure out what was chemically going on to be able to take care of myself."

LeAnn has been performing since a young age

She added: "The 30-day stay in the treatment center was life-changing. I loved being in there. And it felt great to have other people going through the same things have that empathy and understanding."

Reflecting on her mental health journey, the singer added: "After years of feeling like I had to constantly feed the beast that is the music business, I am trying to slow down and put my sanity first."

LeAnn is married to Eddie Cibrian

It's not the first time LeAnn has spoken of her time in the facility. Ahead of her treatment, she told People at the time: "This is just a time for me to emotionally check out for a second and take care of myself and come back in 30 days as the best 30-year-old woman I can be."

She also admitted in 2020 that seeking help was "the best gift I could've given myself".

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.