Alex Scott turns up the heat in ab-baring activewear on health retreat

Football commentator Alex Scott is currently lapping up the sunshine in Portugal as she enjoys a much-deserved break following a busy month presenting the UEFA Women's Euros 2022 - but the former Arsenal striker is hardly relaxing.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 37-year-old star worked up a sweat as she embarked on a steep hike through mountainous terrain. The athletic presenter looked incredible in colour-block gym shorts and an ab-baring Nike sports bra, accessorising with a practical cross-body bag and aviator sunglasses.

Alex's raven hair fell past her shoulders in natural curls, revealing wefts of sunkissed highlights as she powered on through the sweaty workout.

"Dragged myself off the sunlounger for an afternoon hike in 28º heat… I'm already feeling it and I've still got hills to go, wish me luck," Alex told fans.

"So, not even halfway up - as you can tell I'm out of breath. This is the steepest part of this hike… I can do this…" Alex said between breaths. "Got my music on now for some motivation to get me to the top. The view is gonna be worth it."

"It's just non-stop, it's endless!" before filming herself charging through the muscle aches as she made it to the end of her hike.

Alex is currently on a celebrity-favourite Juice Master retreat in Portugal, founded by Jason Vale. She's not the only TV star to have embarked on the seven-day "mind, body and spiritual journey," with the likes of Carol Vorderman and Denise Welsh also fans of the health holiday.

During the retreat, guests drink four juices daily rather than eating solid meals, while taking part in yoga, fitness, meditation, games and walks.

The retreat is designed to change how attendees feel mentally and physically, through a series of testing but mindful practices.

Juicing splits opinion - some people are avid believers in the practice as a reset, while others believe juicing is a form of restrictive eating which can lead to disordered eating. Others feel juicing removes the goodness from fruit and vegetables.

