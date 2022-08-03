Alex Scott causes a stir in vampy floral mini dress and killer heels

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Alex Scott's commentary during the UEFA Women's Euros 2022 kept football fans captivated, and so did her effortlessly chic wardrobe as she stepped onto our screens in an array of glamorous outfits.

The former Arsenal striker and Lioness took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a series of behind-the-scenes snaps from her latest presenting stint, enchanting in a vampy black mini dress adorned with blooming red roses from Dolce & Gabbana.

Complete with a scooped neckline, elegant cropped sleeves and silhouette-hugging bodice, Alex's gothic ensemble looked incredible on her toned physique.

The One Show presenter rocked a head-to-toe Dolce & Gabbana look, slipping into statement black sandals with embellished gold 'D&G' heels and accessorising with glittering studs emblazoned with the iconic logo.

Alex looked incredible in the stylish floral mini dress

"A bit of fashion & a bit of sport," Alex captioned her playful post, posing up a storm in the series of photos shared with her 1.8million Instagram followers.

Alex's designer wardrobe was a hit with fans, who loved the patriotic symbolism of her red rose dress following the record-breaking win for England's Lionesses in Sunday's Euros final.

"I loved your 'red rose' dress! So gorgeous and fitting for the occasion!" commented one fan, as another penned: "Loved the "red roses" dress, on point and clearly v lucky. Hope to see it again at the world cup next year."

"Absolutely beautiful dress," agreed a third, while a fourth sweetly shared: "You saved the best dress for last!"

The 37-year-old star's rose-print dress will set you back £1,550 if you're looking to recreate her exact ensemble.

Dolce & Gabbana Rose Print Dress, £1,550, Farfetch

If you have a penchant for prints and you're enamoured by Alex's whimsical wardrobe, this rose print tea dress from Topshop is the ultimate bargain lookalike.

Topshop Rose Print Tea Dress, £50, ASOS

Alex has been fronting coverage for the Women's Euros, and she has consistently wowed with the amazing looks she's worn.

Last week, she stunned in a gorgeous red frock that hugged her curves perfectly as she showed her excitement for England progressing to the semi-final. Her chic look featured a plunging neckline, and she finished it off with a pair of silver heels. Simply stunning!

