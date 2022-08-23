Rochelle Humes looks unreal as she dances in crop top and low-rise cargos

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Rochelle Humes enjoyed a break from presenting This Morning over the weekend to attend Titan Festival, a star-studded event for London’s "Oldskool RnB / Hip-Hop, Afrobeat, Amapiano, and Soca," music lovers.

The 33-year-old looked incredible as she joined her husband Marvin Humes and sister Sophie Piper amongst other friends for the sun-soaked day. Rocking a daring ensemble, the former Saturdays songstress gave her pop-girl wardrobe a revival as she stunned in a micro bralette and noughties-inspired denim cargo pants.

Rochelle's feminine silhouette was enhanced by her ab-baring crop top, which she rocked with sporty trainers, orange sunglasses and a beige baseball cap.

Her festival-ready hair fell past her shoulders in loose curls, whilst she layered with several pieces of delicate gold jewellery.

Rochelle looked incredible in her festival fit

Marvin looked equally stylish in a Louis Vuitton two-piece set, consisting of tailored shorts and an all-black bomber jacket emblazoned with the label's iconic logo.

The father-of-three took to Instagram to share a heartwarming post marking the couple's weekend, along with a photo alongside Rochelle. "Red Cups, R&B and Rochelle," he captioned the post, to which Rochelle replied: "If it’s not RnB love I don’t want it…"

Rochelle and Marvin recently renewed their vows after 10 years of marriage

Fans were quick to respond to Marvin's loved-up post, rushing to the comments to compliment the power couple. "You guys are the coolest," wrote one fan, as another penned, "You two are couple goals. Stay blessed."

If you're loving Rochelle's denim cargos, you're in luck. The high street can't get enough of the y2k renaissance thanks to TikTok bringing back all our favourite trends from the 2000s.

BDG Denim Cargos, £59, Urban Outfitters

These cargos from Urban Outfitters' BDG range are cut from non-stretch denim with a wide fit through the leg. Featuring a low-rise waist, belt loops, button and zip fly closure with utility-style cargo pockets - you'll be turning heads with this denim combo.

Rochelle often conjures up fashion-forward yet affordable looks for all to take inspiration from. The mother-of-three regularly shares new outfits with fans online – and just last week sported a striking zebra print midi skirt by Massimo Dutti boasting a wrap-effect and button detailing.

