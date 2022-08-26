Rochelle Humes stuns in figure-flattering shorts and heeled boots

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Rochelle Humes upped the ante as she stepped out in a pair of shorts and heeled boots for an evening out with her friends. The This Morning star looked ever so elegant as she enjoyed a girl's night out on the town in a sleek monochrome ensemble.

The mother-of-three donned a crisp cropped white shirt which she layered over a black top and a pair of belted black shorts. She completed her look with some showstopping black patent boots and posed for a series of snaps with her stylish entourage.

The star wore her raven locks down loose in gently tousled curls and opted for a sultry night-time beauty blend. A dewy skin tone, a defined brow, a chocolate brown lip, a smoky eyeshadow palette and a playful eyeliner flick made for a charming makeup look.

Rochelle took to social media to share the timeless look with her followers online. She captioned the throwback post: "Things that have made me happy this week…" with a sparkle emoji.

Fans and friends adored the wholesome series of images and were quick to praise Rochelle's effortless style. "Fabulous pics," one said, while another added: "Your whole vibe is iconic." A third commented: "Beautiful," and a fourth wrote: "Aw love this," adding a red love heart emoji.

Emulate Rochelle's minimalist look with a pair of tailored shorts featuring belt detailing. Slip on some barely-there heels and a pristine shirt for a truly remarkable style moment.

Rochelle recently enjoyed a break from presenting This Morning to attend Titan Festival, a star-studded event for London’s "Oldskool RnB / Hip-Hop, Afrobeat, Amapiano, and Soca," music lovers.

The 33-year-old looked incredible as she joined her husband Marvin Humes and sister Sophie Piper amongst other friends for the sun-soaked day. Rocking a daring ensemble, the former singer gave her pop-girl wardrobe a revival as she stunned in a micro bralette and noughties-inspired denim cargo pants.

