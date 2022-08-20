Rochelle Humes steals the show in striking zebra print midi skirt

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Rochelle Humes is the queen of the high street. The This Morning host conjures up fashion-forward yet affordable looks for all to take inspiration from. The mother-of-three regularly shares new outfits with fans online – and her latest ensemble is so in vogue.

Rochelle, 33, sported a striking zebra print midi skirt by Massimo Dutti boasting a wrap-effect and button detailing. She teamed her stand-out skirt with a pale beige asymmetrical one-shoulder bodysuit and a pair of coordinating barely-there strappy heels.

The star wore her billowing raven locks loose and showcased her go-to glam makeup blend. A flawless complexion, a delicate eyeliner flick, a rose-pink lip and a flutter of mascara accentuated her natural radiance.

Rochelle shared her latest concoction on Instagram, alongside the caption: "FriYAY," with a brown heart and zebra emoji.

Rochelle looked unreal in zebra print

Fans rushed to praise Rochelle's print-tastic outfit. One commented: "You look stunning," while another said: "This skirt!" A third wrote: "Love the outfit," and a fourth agreed, mentioning: " Stunning Rochelle. Loving all your looks for This Morning!!!"

If Rochelle's skirt deserves pride of place in your seasonless wardrobe, then you're in luck. The item is still available to snap up online and will remain a jazzy staple piece for years to come.

Zebra Print Linen Skirt, £89.95, Massimo Dutti

We all know that Rochelle has superior style – but it turns out that it extends far beyond the boundaries of fashion. The presenter also has a knack for interior design and took to social media to show off her beautiful rented office space with fans online.

Rochelle reclined in a pristine stone-coloured desk chair as she posed for a mirror selfie while on a work call. She sat behind a large, light wooden desk, upon which was an on-trend bobbled plant holder and a Mac computer.

For the series of office images, she donned a pair of blue boyfriend jeans by Loewe, which showcased the brand's iconic logo, a pair of beige Birkenstocks and a white shirt.

