Olivia Culpo showcases bronzed skin in stunning bikini photos

Olivia Culpo is no stranger to sharing phenomenal bikini photos – but her latest might just be her best yet.

The 30-year-old former Miss Universe looked sensational in a gold strappy two-piece that glistened against her bronzed skin. Her toned physique took center stage thanks to the push-up top and V-shaped briefs which highlighted her toned figure and long legs.

Olivia posed against a white backdrop in her garden, seductively gazing into the camera with her bouncy brunette locks covering one of her eyes.

Captioning the photos, she simply wrote: "This was fun," before tagging her creative team. While many fans were left speechless, simply commenting with heart and flame emojis, others fawned over her stunning appearance.

"I mean what In the…you are beyond gorgeous my friend. Holy hell," replied one. A second said: "This is actually insane," and a third added: "Another level!"

Olivia's stunning bikini photos left fans in awe

Olivia's breathtaking photos come shortly after her fans thought she was announcing her engagement to boyfriend Christian McCaffrey after she posted some loved-up photos of the pair in honor of their three-year anniversary.

The model shared a series of photographs of the pair from their years together to mark the special milestone in their union, including a beautiful snap of them kissing at sunset.

"I thought this was an engagement. My heart just melted reading it. I hope we all find our one too," one fan replied. Another added: "We thought this was an engagement post! Soon."

Olivia recently sparked engagement rumors

Olivia wrote in her sweet message: "Three years ago I was not looking for a relationship. When my best friends Kristen & Tyler called me and asked if I would be open to meeting their friend Christian I was apprehensive.

"I was worried it would be the same old story all over again and that all guys were the same. While my expectations were low, I knew I couldn't close myself off and make decisions based on fear."

She added: "I'm so grateful for the voice inside me that told me to give love another chance. The yin to my yang, you are the epitome of strength through humility. Thank you for being my rock and restoring my faith in love. You are everything I ever dreamed of and more."

