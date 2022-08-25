Olivia Culpo sparks major envy with surprising luxury vacation you have to see As glamorous as it gets!

Olivia Culpo is living her best life, and serving up some serious old-school glamor with her latest luxury vacation.

MORE: Olivia Culpo showcases bronzed skin in stunning bikini photos

The star took fans along as she went on one of the most sought after and romanticized trips that travelers have fawned over for decades, and proved it really does live up to the hype.

She lived out her best romance novel life with a trip on the iconic Venice-Simplon Orient Express train, which she did with her two sisters and best friend Jackson McDonald.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Olivia fights for her underwear with her sisters

MORE: Olivia Culpo has fans all believing one thing with latest photos with boyfriend Christian McCaffrey

Olivia shared every single luxurious detail of the historic train, calling her time on it "an experience of a lifetime."

The model took to Instagram to document all of her journey, sharing a lengthy video montage of her time on the train.

Her room – which borders on a full hotel suite – was seriously impressive, featuring two twin beds, ornate woodwork and wallpaper, a couch and dining area placed across from each other, a corner bar, plus windows all across the room's walls, which gave way to a luscious view. The suite included its own bathroom as well, which featured marble walls and accents plus a full walk-in shower.

The views and amenities are jaw-dropping

She took advantage of the occasion and dressed up to the nines, attending the train's stunning bar and lounge area clad in a beautiful black gown with puff sleeves.

MORE: Olivia Culpo dons stunning bridal look for special occasion

MORE: Olivia Culpo makes surprising revelation about her intense travel schedule

Other clips from the video montage included her peering out the window as soon as she woke up, her incredible meals, and even the caviar and champagne service she enjoyed.

Olivia was absolutely glowing during her stop in Venice

She captioned the post with: "So grateful for this experience of a lifetime! Lichtenstein, Austria, Italy, Switzerland and France aboard the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express with my best friends. Please enjoy this amateur short film I made, I expect Oscar nominations to be rolling in shortly."

She sparked immediate envy among her friends and fans alike, who wrote in the comments: "Lifelong dream to do this!" and: "What a dream train!" as well as: "It looks absolutely amazing!!!" plus: "Magnificent!!!!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.