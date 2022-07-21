Christine Lampard turns heads in flattering corset dress at ITV summer party

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Christine Lampard stepped away from the Loose Women panel to attend ITV's star-studded summer party at London's affluent Sanderson hotel on Wednesday evening.

The Irish-born presenter, 43, looked the picture of elegance in a sleek ribbed gown, rocking the 'Tidal' voile dress from It-girl Australian brand Aje. Complete with a vampy panelled bodice and linen-blend material, Christine's sleeveless ensemble was a contemporary take on the feminine 1950's silhouette.

The wife of Frank Lampard slipped into a pair of strappy black heels, an essential for taking any summer look from daytime into effortless evening wear.

The raven-haired beauty, who has children, Patricia, three, and 16-month-old Freddie with the Everton FC manager, was armed with a slick cream clutch from Saint Laurent, complimenting the tonal hues of her party look with layers of delicate jewellery.

Christine stunned ITV fans wearing Australian It-girl brand, Aje

IMAGE CREDIT: Goff Photos

There's no denying Christine's £420 dress is going straight on our wishlist, but for now, the glamorous star's statement frock is sold out in all sizes but one.

Luckily, brown hues and tonal garments never go out of style, and the high street is laden with similar dresses for a fraction of the price.

If you're looking to emulate Christine's statement partywear, this sleek 'Giullia' jersey dress from Ted Baker is elevated with an asymmetric hem and ruched waist cut-out. Create a high-fashion outfit by pairing it with monochrome accessories or statement jewellery.

Giullia Dress, £165, Ted Baker

Alternatively, we love this linen-look dress from New Look. At just £27.99, this charming tie-strap frock perfectly captures the flirty, feminine feel of Christine's enviable wardrobe.

Tie-Strap Linen-look Dress, £27.99, New Look

Christine's fans will be seeing a lot more of the star over the next few weeks as she, along with Ranvir Singh, step in for Lorraine Kelly on her namesake show during her summer break.

The Loose Women star was pictured leaving the party

IMAGE CREDIT: Goff Photos

Speaking about how she's handling the pressure of taking Lorraine's daytime slot, Christine told HELLO!: "I get a weird thrill when something doesn't go to plan."

"Throughout the summer we'll be like the naughty prefects and when the new term starts in autumn the head girl will return. Until then I feel a sense of responsibility looking after Lorraine's 'baby'," she added.

