Victoria Beckham wows in plunging dress for date night with David Beckham

Victoria Beckham took to Instagram on Friday to share her latest look from her date night with husband, David Beckham. See her gorgeous plunging dress!
Taking to Instagram on Friday, Victoria Beckham delighted fans as she shared a video of her latest date night look.
Preparing for a romantic evening with her husband, David Beckham, the mum-of-four gave off Bond girl vibes in a plunging black dress. Showcasing the statement neckline, Victoria swept her brunette hair into an elegant, low chignon.
A picture of radiance, she showed off her gorgeous, glowing tan, courtesy of the Victoria Beckham Beauty Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer, which she uses in 'Golden.'
Sporting a sunkissed complexion, the 48-year-old polished off her glamorous look with smokey brown eyeshadow, rosy blusher and a barely-there nude lip.
Victoria rocked a plunging black dress on Friday evening
Revealing her go-to date night prep, Victoria told fans:
"So, I'm about to go out on date night with David, tonight. I've almost finished my makeup but I want to share a product with you that I'm loving right now – Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer – I always use this. Every single day. For me, definitely notice a big difference with my skin. But what I'm doing now, I'm using the Golden shade, and I'm using it on my body because I love how it lasts, firstly. The shine lasts, and it almost has a tightening effect on my body – and who doesn't want that?"
Victoria often posts photos of her date night outfits on social media
She continued:
"I'm going to show you what I do. I literally take the golden shade, but like I said it comes in two different shades, so if this is too dark for you, you can use the original. I put a couple of pumps in my hand – look at that shine!
Sparking a major reaction from her 30.2million followers, one wrote: "Ooh you look amazing!!"
"Looking absolutely UNREAL!!" added another. Meanwhile a third penned: "Posh Spice FOREVER."
