Victoria Beckham wows in plunging dress for date night with David Beckham

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Victoria Beckham delighted fans as she shared a video of her latest date night look.

RELATED: Victoria Beckham reveals Romeo's epic 20th birthday cake - and you won't believe it

Preparing for a romantic evening with her husband, David Beckham, the mum-of-four gave off Bond girl vibes in a plunging black dress. Showcasing the statement neckline, Victoria swept her brunette hair into an elegant, low chignon.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham looks unreal in daring bodycon mini dress

A picture of radiance, she showed off her gorgeous, glowing tan, courtesy of the Victoria Beckham Beauty Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer, which she uses in 'Golden.'

Sporting a sunkissed complexion, the 48-year-old polished off her glamorous look with smokey brown eyeshadow, rosy blusher and a barely-there nude lip.

MORE: 22 epic celebrity walk-in wardrobes and dressing rooms you'll want as your own

READ: Brooklyn Beckham talks relationship with siblings and parents David and Victoria following feud reports

Victoria rocked a plunging black dress on Friday evening

Revealing her go-to date night prep, Victoria told fans:

"So, I'm about to go out on date night with David, tonight. I've almost finished my makeup but I want to share a product with you that I'm loving right now – Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer – I always use this. Every single day. For me, definitely notice a big difference with my skin. But what I'm doing now, I'm using the Golden shade, and I'm using it on my body because I love how it lasts, firstly. The shine lasts, and it almost has a tightening effect on my body – and who doesn't want that?"

Victoria often posts photos of her date night outfits on social media

She continued:

"I'm going to show you what I do. I literally take the golden shade, but like I said it comes in two different shades, so if this is too dark for you, you can use the original. I put a couple of pumps in my hand – look at that shine!

Sparking a major reaction from her 30.2million followers, one wrote: "Ooh you look amazing!!"

"Looking absolutely UNREAL!!" added another. Meanwhile a third penned: "Posh Spice FOREVER."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.