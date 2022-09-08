Debbie Gibson stuns in strapless mini dress for long-awaited announcement The Only in My Dreams singer turned 52 in August

Debbie Gibson sent her fans into meltdown when she announced some exciting news on Wednesday – and looked gorgeous while doing so.

The 52-year-old singer rocked a sparkling blue strapless mini dress that highlighted her long, toned legs to reveal that her first-ever holiday album, Winterlicious, will drop on October 21. Debbie's dress featured a large matching fabric bow on the front and she gave a cheeky wink and smile to the camera while posing against a snowflake.

Captioning the stunning photo – taken by photographer Nick Spanos – she said: "I'm so thrilled to announce my first ever Holiday album Winterlicious is available to pre-save today (link in bio!) and links in stories to order a signed personalized copy of each of the 3 collector's covers in anticipation of the release on October 21, 2022!!!"

Debbie had more good news to share with fans too, she added: "And as if that's not enough… I will embark on my first ever holiday tour which begins in California on November 25th!"

Fans were quick to react to Debbie's news, with one writing: "You just keep rolling them out! I know you have been excited to share this album. What a holiday treat!"

A second said: "So beyond excited for this! Congratulations in advance," and a third added: "The outfit and cover photo for this album is a perfect vibe."

Tickets for Debbie's tour go on sale September 7 and will include stops in New Jersey, Philadelphia, Charlotte, and Atlanta before concluding in Jacksonville on December 17.

Last year, Debbie released her long-awaited tenth studio pop album, The Body Remembers, her first in 20 years and it marked a new chapter for her on her own label Stargirl Records.

In June, she embarked on a solo, critically acclaimed, 15-city U.S. tour of The Body Remembers.

