Holly Willoughby dazzles in bikini as she poses with rarely-seen daughter The This Morning star is a mum-of-three

Holly Willoughby had an incredible summer which she and her children will surely cherish for years to come, but as the season ends she couldn't resist one more dip in the pool.

The This Morning shared a gorgeous photo where she posed in a sultry black bikini that fastened around the neck. Her blonde locks were swept back, and she held up a large pile of books that she was preparing to read for the autumn months.

But Holly wasn't the only person in the snap, as she was joined by her daughter Belle, who was wearing a yellow swimsuit.

The 11-year-old was mostly obscured in the shot, with the books providing partial coverage, while her face wasn't visible.

The post was shared on Holly's wellness brand Wylde Moon's account, and the caption read: "Fellow book lovers, unite!

"With summer starting to fade, and the nights really starting to draw in @hollywilloughby and the WYLDE MOON team are desperate for gripping reading recommendations!

Holly looked fab in her head-turning swimwear

"Let us know your all-time favourite book, or a new discovery you just couldn't put down in the comments below."

Although plenty of commenters proved to be avid readers and shared plenty of recommendations, others were stunned by Holly's appearance.

"So beautiful," shared one, while a second posted: "Love this pic of you Holly absolutely stunning beautiful."

Holly and her daughter have a close bond

Earlier this week, Belle and Holly's other children, Chester and Harry returned to school, and the mum-of-three revealed how her daughter is taking after her.

Holly's Louboutin red-soled heels could clearly be seen on the left next to her eldest son 13-year-old Harry's black school shoes.

Chester, seven, has a pair of black shoes which are very similar to his older brother's. Then there were Belle's shoes, and instead of traditional school shoes, the 11-year-old has opted for trendy black boots – which are very similar to ones we've seen Holly sporting before.

