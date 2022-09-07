Nicole Kidman makes special appearance in sleek white suit She and Keith Urban are traveling the world

Nicole Kidman is making good use of some of the downtime that she has in the midst of several projects to make an impact on the world.

MORE: Nicole Kidman majorly divides fans as she accepts unexpected challenge

The actress made an appearance at the Telmex Foundation Mexico XXI Century conference the past week to speak of her empowering work.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share romantic moment on stage

Not only did she deliver a strong statement with her speech, she also did so with her look, opting for an all-business attire.

Nicole wore a cream white pantsuit that featured a blazer paired with a waistcoat with marbled buttons, tying it all together with matching wide-legged pants.

MORE: Nicole Kidman surprises fans with unexpected update about highly-anticipated AMC comeback

She accessorized with a chunky gold necklace and large droplet earrings, tucking her honey blonde locks behind her ears and looking quite radiant.

The star spoke at the Spread Your Wings conference about her work as a goodwill ambassador for the UN and as a feminist, speaking of adopting the practice for good.

Nicole looked chic during her Mexican conference appearance

The Being the Ricardos actress' trip to Mexico is just the latest one that's taken her away from the family home while working on many other exciting projects.

She has also spent some time apart from her husband Keith Urban while he continues on his The Speed of Now tour in the US.

MORE: Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban's sprawling $4.5m Australian farmhouse will blow you away

MORE: Nicole Kidman's attire leaves fans concerned for her safety - see why

After completing a leg each in Canada and the UK, the concert tour is currently rolling through Stateside before hitting up his native Australia in December.

The Speed of Now kicked off on 28 April in Birmingham, with the current leg coming to an end on 4 November in Saint Paul.

The Oscar winner has often accompanied her husband on tour

This will give him a month to spend at home with family and friends before resuming his shows on 1 December and finally wrapping on the 17th before the holidays.

Nicole has also joined him on plenty of the tour stops, often sharing behind-the-scenes snippets that provide a glimpse into their adoring relationship, even crashing the stage on occasion.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.