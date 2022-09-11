Busy Philipps looks incredibly statuesque in latex high-rise pants

Busy Philipps turned quite the look at the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards during New York Fashion Week, bringing a bit of fashion herself to the affair.

She proudly shared photographs of her look on social media, pulled together with the help of Christian Siriano, that made her seem like she was 10-feet-tall.

VIDEO: Busy Philipps works out in just a crop top amid health woes

The actress posed in her impossibly high-rise black latex pants that stretched all the way to her bust line, cutting off right above the waist.

It not only cinched in at the waist to highlight the trim physique, but flared down to the legs and made her appear even taller.

Busy paired her incredible pants with a simple white tank top and a black bra underneath, with the string straps adding more dimension and matching with the bottoms.

It was clear that the star felt amazing in her outfit as she rested against the wall for her pose while behind-the-scenes at the venue.

Busy showed off the high-rise latex pants she wore

She paired her pictures with a lengthy summation of her time at the show, which she hosted, by firstly writing: "NOT EVEN GONNA PUT A GODDAMN FILTER ON ANY OF IT."

Busy continued: "Thank you @dailyfrontrow for asking me to host your FASHION AWARDS tonight because you inherently KNEW that I AM SERIOUS ABOUT FASHION."

She paid tribute to everyone who contributed to her look, including her stylist and hair and make-up team, adding: "Guys. Let's not [expletive] around- fashion is a very serious bizzznessssss."

The Girls5Eva star also said: "Also huge thank you to my @instacais for writing the script with me from afar and everyone in the audience for appreciating my jokes.

The outfit was selected for her hosting duties at the Fashion Media Awards

"It was…very fun and I like being around glamorous fashion people because I love aspiring to something I am not," she humorously wrote, concluding with the exclamation "FASHION!!!!!" to tie it all together.

