Busy Philipps' very short latex dress would have made Posh Spice proud The Girls5eva actress stopped fans in their tracks

Busy Philipps was dressed to impress once more on Tuesday and this time in an outfit which looked like something straight out of the Spice Girls' wardrobe.

The actress took to Instagram with several selfies in which she was wearing a strappy, pink latex minidress.

Busy teamed the dress with a shrug and matching rose-colored makeup and fans went wild for the outfit which they said was giving them throwback vibes.

Sure enough, Busy's choice of outfit would have looked perfect on Victoria Beckham in her Posh Spice days.

The only difference being that the singer and fashionista may not have been so enamored with Busy's choice of shoe.

Rather than team her very short dress with sky-high heels, Busy popped on a pair of frilly socks and buckled sandals.

Busy pulled off the bold look

Nevertheless, her appearance delighted her fans and they couldn't wait to comment on the images which Busy had captioned: "I'm not *not* unhinged in this current moment."

Her social media followers wrote: "Obsessed," and another added: "I'm so into this."

Others remarked: "It's the Birks and frilly socks for me - it's like my last year of high school in 1993," and one more said: "Wow the dress is so Barbie and the socks + sandals are so Elaine Benes. Perfect."

Victoria was a big fan of minidresses

Pink appears to be Busy's color for the season as she recently pulled off another impressive display in a bright, skintight ski suit too.

She teamed her look with chunky black boots and a flannel jacket and only Busy could look this good in such an extravagant outfit.

The actress captioned the Instagram post: "Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade but giving you some aprés-ski pop star fashion vibesssss.

"@karlawelchstylist YOU OUTDID YOURSELF @gpcbeauty made my face perfect and @matthewmonzon made my hair perfect (until the wind got me) I KNOW YOU ALL WANT TO KNOW WHERE TO GET MY HOT PINK ONESIE."

