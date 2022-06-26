Busy Philipps in tears over upsetting Roe v Wade decision on special day The Girls5eva star was left devastated

Busy Philipps was one of several Americans who were left absolutely devastated by the Roe v Wade decision by the Supreme Court, stripping women of their constitutional right to an abortion.

The judgment was a heartbreaking one for the actress, who has spoken about her own experience with abortion on her talk show in the past.

VIDEO: Busy Philipps has emotional reunion with family

But what made it worse was that it came on the heels of her birthday the day right after, and she definitely wasn't feel any better.

She took to her Instagram Stories that morning to share a video of herself exercising while writing: "I couldn't do it yesterday but it's my birthday so even though I woke up crying, I'm making myself move. Because I won't stop. We can't stop."

Busy was even out amid the protesters the day the decision was passed, and shared details of another imploring her fans to follow suit, saying: "I have no words. This is total devastation. See you tonight New York and I hope you show the [expletive] up wherever you live."

Busy opened up about her experience on her show in 2019

The star was applauded for opening up about her own experience on her talk show back in 2019 after a law was passed in Georgia banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

"I have a thing that I would like to say," she explained before emphasizing the importance of women having the choice and the safety of the procedure.

"The statistic is that one in four women will have an abortion before age 45. That statistic sometimes surprises people, and maybe you're sitting there thinking, 'I don't know a woman who would have an abortion.' Well, you know me."

"I had an abortion when I was 15 years old, and I'm telling you this because I'm genuinely really scared for women and girls all over the country," she emotionally revealed.

I spoke about my abortion on my show tonight because I can not sit idly by while women’s rights are stripped away. https://t.co/Vk4kh4ZBJq — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) May 8, 2019

The actress was supported and applauded for telling her story

"Is that a hard left turn? Yeah, it is. Is it kind of jarring? Yes, it is also kind of jarring," Busy continued. "But, guess what? That's what being a woman is. Having a regular Tuesday and then suddenly being reminded that people are trying to police your body. And then you just have to go back to work."

