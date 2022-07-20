Busy Philipps stuns in gorgeous bikini during family day out The actress is a mom-of-two

Busy Philipps has had one busy month, and on Wednesday, she gave her a fans an insight into what she had been up to.

READ: Busy Philipps in tears over upsetting Roe v Wade decision on special day

One of the highlights for her was taking her two children, Birdie and Cricket, to a local water park, where she stunned in a floral bikini. The Girls5Eva star shared a photo of herself coming down a water slide in the two-piece and a sunhat. She also shared a photo of Cricket coming down the same slide, this time in a full-body swimsuit that featured a bold print.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Busy Philipps has emotional family reunion

But her bikini wasn't her only major fashion moment during the month, as she also posed in a slinky green summer dress.

READ: Busy Phillipps' embarrassing mishap with child Birdie is too good to miss: 'I had this whole dilemma'

WOW: Busy Philipps stuns in crochet bikini as she gives new family update following split from husband

The image was slightly blurred as it was taken from the reflection of the window, but the garment perfectly hugged the star's figure.

Busy also made time for some family moments, as she shared some photos of her children's cousins, even ending her slideshow on a snap of her nephew Lil Bob at the pool.

Busy had an exciting month

Fans loved the insight into the star's busy month and many were quick to comment on the strong family bond that was seen in the photos.

MORE: Busy Philipps shares glimpse of first night out following separation announcement

WOW: Busy Philipps looks astounding in striking combination following split from husband

One posted: "The cousins look like siblings!! Too cute!" while a second shared: "The kid in the red shirt and Cricket look alike!"

A third commented: "Cricket looks so much like her dad, and her maternal auntie!" and a fourth added: "Those Philipps genes make adorable kiddos!!!!"

Busy shared some beautiful photos of her family

Busy turned 43 earlier this year, and in an emotional message ahead of her big day, she praised Birdie for helping her accept the milestone.

READ: Busy Philipps and husband Marc Silverstein confirm split after 15 years of marriage

MORE: Busy Philipps' racy selfie leaves fans wondering the same thing

"But then thank god, I'm so glad I have this amazing teenager now to play me music I'd never seek out and remind me how it feels and how much life I've lived and will keep living and how it really all goes on…" she expressed.

The star shared the inspiring message written over a video of her dancing in her kitchen and letting it all out, and as she continued to move along to the music Birdie surely taught her, she thoughtfully concluded the statement with: "Because we know. It's a marathon. Not a sprint."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.