Busy Philipps poses in her underwear for important reason The Girls5eva star had a moving message

Busy Philipps knows how to attract the attention of her 2.2 million Instagram followers, and on Friday she stunned when she posed in a pair of red underwear.

The 42-year-old posed in the undergarments and a black shirt emblazoned with the phrase "I [heart] NY" and revealed she was raising awareness of period poverty. Period poverty is when people are unable to gain access to sanitary products or have a poor understanding about menstruation due to financial constraints. It's estimated that it affects 16.9 million people in the United States.

WATCH: Busy Philipps has emotional reunion with family

In her important caption, Busy explained: "I [heart emoji] NY and I ALSO I [heart emoji] my PERIOD UNDERWEAR by @theperiodcompany!!!

"Isn't it time we lose the old patriarchal story about our bodies and our periods? (The answer is YES.) That's what @theperiodcompany is doing and how cute are the new red ones?!

"Friends, change your life and get these! And for the next 24 hours- PERIOD IS going to match donate any purchase to organizations fighting to end period poverty!"

She added: "Let's face it - there are enough obstacles in life, a period should not be one them. So hurry up - get the best period of your life!"

Busy had an important message for her fans

The star's fans were very supportive of her messages, and posted strings of emojis in the comments, mainly made up of hearts, flames and crowns.

Some also expressed their wishes that period underwear had been around when they were growing up, as one lamented: "Period underwear 4 life! Wish these were made back in the 90s. Would have made my angst filled teens a bit chiller."

And a second posted: "Where were these underwear before I went through menopause!!!"

Last month, the star stunned fans when she revealed a bold makeover, and she looked so different we weren't even sure it was her.

The star is a fashion icon

In the image, Busy wore a face mask and her green eyes peeked out over the top - but it was her hair which truly turned heads.

The mom-of-two opted for a sleek, brunette hairstyle which suited her down to the ground. While she didn't reveal if it was a wig or real, the darker hues suited her.

In the first picture - in which she was wearing the mask - she teased: "Who is she?" and then followed it up with the reveal.

Busy looked snuggly in white earmuffs and a fluffy winter coat too as she admitted: "Trying to warm up in the car for 5 mins."

