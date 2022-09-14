Heidi Klum wows in show-stopping mini dress for AGT live final

Heidi Klum put her supermodel physique front and center on Tuesday when she arrived at the AGT live final in a show-stopping mini dress.

The judge looked incredible in the pink and blue embellished frock by Dolce & Gabbana, which perfectly highlighted her long, toned, and very tanned legs. Heidi elongated her limbs even more by teaming her dress with a pair of skyscraper gold heels.

She wore her blonde, feathered hair down and straight with blunt bangs framing her chiseled face. She kept her accessories to a minimum with some dainty rings and added a touch of oomph with dark smokey eyes.

Heidi's finale outfit is just one of the stunning looks she rocked during season 17 of the TV competition, which will announce its winner on Wednesday.

Her fellow judge, Sofia Vergara, recently opened up about working with Heidi during an appearance on AGT star Howie Mandel's podcast, Howie Mandel Does Stuff.

While talking about feelings of security among the group, they both asserted that Heidi was "super secure, being a supermodel".

Heidi looked gorgeous in her D&G dress

Sofia continued: "I feel like I'm secure. But imagine, being 50 and sitting next to a supermodel."

Howie brought up a particular incident in which he found the two ladies screaming, with Sofia adding that she was the one doing it.

"I screamed at her because why am I at 50 competing with this? It's not fair," clarifying that the situation was regarding Heidi wearing heels.

Heidi highlighted her supermodel legs

They joked about how "super tall" Heidi should hang up her heels to stop making Sofia look short.

All joking aside though, Sofia admitted she adores working with Heidi. "I love having fun with her because I love her," she said. "And she's so stunning, I love her getting dressed to the nines every time."

