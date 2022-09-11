Heidi Klum and daughter Leni twin in sequin mini dresses on another NY night out The mother-daughter duo sat front row at NYFW

Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni have done it again! Just 24 hours after stepping out in matching daring leather outfits for Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary Celebration x Harper's Bazaar Icons event on Friday night, the mother-daughter duo stepped out in co-ordinating sequins for another New York Fashion Week event on Saturday.

MORE: Heidi Klum's relationship with ex-husband Seal in their own words

The pair sat together at the Daily Front Row Awards, where other attendees included Katie Couric and Gigi Hadid, and ensured all eyes were on them in colorful sequin mini-dresses.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Heidi Klum lounges in a pastel pink bikini

Heidi's multi-coloured dress featured long sleeves and a daring keyhole cut out, and was paired with pink barely there heels and a pink clutch bag. The 49-year-old styled her hair in loose waves, with smoky eye makeup and nude lipstick setting off the look to perfection.

STORY: Heidi Klum's daughter Leni looks so different with dramtic hair transformation

Leni, meanwhile, looked stunning in a silver strapless sequin dress which featured pink waist detailing and was paired with a pink handbag and silver sandals just like her mom.

Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni co-ordinated in sequins at NYFW

Their reunion at New York Fashion Week comes after Heidi admitted she's struggling to deal with Leni's absence from the family home after she recently moved to NYC to attend college.

MORE: Heidi Klum's oldest son is so grown up as he prepares for bittersweet milestone

The German model opened up about the teen's new life in the Big Apple during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden during which she admitted she's constantly scared.

The night before they had both worn leather ensembles

Heidi chatted about her struggles and revealed she's become increasingly upset that Leni doesn't return her phone calls. "It’s crazy, today she had her first day in college," she said.

"This weekend, she just moved in, and I call her. Normally she picks up, but then three, four hours I don't hear anything.

"And already, my head is going 'Where is she? What is she doing? Why is she not answering?' Already the worrying is starting."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.