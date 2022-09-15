Florence Pugh shines bright in colorful mini dress in new campaign photos The Oscar-nominated star looks stunning

Florence Pugh is gearing up for the release of one of the most talked-about movies in her prolific career, Don't Worry Darling.

MORE: Everything Florence Pugh has said about Don’t Worry Darling drama

Ahead of its debut, however, the actress took to social media to share photographs from her latest campaign with Tiffany, and she looked incredible.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Florence Pugh's hair mishap after drastic transformation

In the photos, she was seen wearing a mini dress with a multicolored quilted pattern and straps that allowed her skin to give off a luminescent sheen.

The main focus of it all, however, was the stunning jewelry, as Florence wore gold earrings and rings from the luxury brand.

MORE: Gemma Chan supports Florence Pugh on the Venice Film Festival red carpet in dazzling gold gown

She mainly drew attention to the bracelet, featuring inlay work of diamonds on a gold band and designed like a padlock called the "Tiffany Lock."

"Inspired by the power of unity, the Tiffany Lock is designed to be a visual statement for the personal bonds that make us who we are," she wrote alongside her photos.

Florence shone bright in her campaign photos for Tiffany

Her fans quickly began inundating her comments section with heart emojis galore, and even recent Emmy winner Julia Garner couldn't resist writing: "Gorgeous @florencepugh, such a beauty inside and out."

Florence sweetly wrote back: "JULIA!!! I'm beaming for all of you and your accomplishments right now. Love. Love. Love."

MORE: Florence Pugh reveals hilarious hair mishap after drastic transformation

MORE: Florence Pugh is a vision in sheer Valentino gown for star-studded outing

A fan said: "Ladies and gentlemen… her!!" while another added: "She's so stunning I physically can't," and a third commented: "SHE IS GORGEOUS."

The quickly controversial Don't Worry Darling releases on 23 September, and the Little Women star shared a tribute to her team after its Venice Film Festival premiere.

The actress paid tribute to her cast and crewmates

"A massive congratulations to everyone standing on that carpet. We premiered in Venice! A huge wonderful win in itself," she said, acknowledging the cast and crew as well as the energy of the festival.

She also gave a special shout-out to co-star Chris Pine for "being the no.1 photographer, getting down on white pressed trousered knees for angles…now that's dedication. Love you Chrissy."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.