Florence Pugh reveals hilarious hair mishap after drastic transformation Note to never sleep with wet hair

Florence Pugh gave her fans a bit of a laugh over the weekend as she took to her Instagram Stories to reveal how her hair adventures were progressing.

The actress shared videos of herself early in the day as she revealed that her newly cropped brown hair had taken on a messy and spiky form.

She simply pulled faces at the camera as she showed off how wavy her hair had gotten while only repeating the word "okay," eventually adding: "Never sleeping with wet hair again."

WATCH: Florence Pugh's hair mishap after drastic transformation

The English star then mocked a particular strand of hair before eventually mugging for the camera while saying she loved it.

"See if you tried to recreate this, it'll never look as amazing as this," she hilariously added, ending with an exasperated sigh.

Florence added a selfie to the mix, writing: "I look like I'm in a boy and [sic] #buymymusic," and added another, on which she wrote: "I think it's the hoody [sic] that's also selling the [expletive] out of my boy band moment. Thanks trusty grey hoody."

The English actress playfully showed off what her hair had become after a night's rest

The Little Women actress sparked a massive reaction when she revealed at the end of October that she'd traded in her luscious blonde locks for a brown pixie cut.

She shared stunning sun-kissed photos of herself in an embroidered knit swimsuit with the new 'do as she captioned the post with: "I did a thing..#chopchopchop."

Fans were quite stunned to see the change, and her fellow celebrities had an equally shocked and amazed reaction and rushed to the comments to praise the look.

Ariana Grande commented: "I am crying, stunning," with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson saying: "Love it sistah!! Next chop you'll look like me," and Kathryn Gallagher writing: "YES I LOVE THIS!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Florence was inundated with praise as she unveiled her drastic hair transformation

A fan added: "DEAR LORD FLO. HAVE MERCY ON ME," another wrote: "This was the right decision," with a third commenting: "OH MY GOD."

