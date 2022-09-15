Katie Holmes wows with edgy new look and nose ring at NYFW The Batman Begins star looked incredible

Katie Holmes pulled out all the stops for Tom Ford's show at New York Fashion Week on Wednesday rocking an edgy new look.

The 43-year-old looked sensational in a long-sleeved, floor-length, black hooded dress that hugged her slender figure and featured a subtle flare at the skirt. She let her dress do all the talking and simply accessorized with a black satin clutch and added a pair of gold strappy heels.

Katie wore the built-in hood up over her dark hair and debuted short, choppy bangs that drew attention to her chiseled face and a nose ring that she has been wearing recently that added extra sass to her phenomenal look.

The Dawson's Creek star isn't the only one with striking features in her family as it turns out her niece is her mini-me. Last week, the actress took to Instagram to celebrate her family member's birthday with a photo of her smiling alongside her.

With their raven hair and broad smiles, anyone could be forgiven for thinking they were sisters. "Happy birthday to my wonderful niece!!!! I love you," Katie wrote.

Katie is incredibly close to her family and that includes her talented daughter, Suri, who she shares with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise.

Katie looked incredible with her edgy new look

The mom-of-one is raising her 16-year-old in New York and recently revealed she's been working with her, too.

Suri sings Blue Moon in the opening credits for her mom's movie, Alone Together, and her voice is so angelic.

Katie displayed the nose ring she has been wearing lately

Katie spoke to Yahoo! Entertainment about her daughter's role in the movie and said: "She's very, very talented. She said she would do it and she recorded it and I let her do her thing.

"That's the way I direct in general: It's like, 'This is what I think we all want - go do your thing'." When asked why she chose Suri for the job, she said: "I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her."

