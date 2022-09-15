Jessica Simpson wows in leather shorts – and wait 'til you see her boots The mom-of-three has lost 100lbs

Jessica Simpson sent her fans into overdrive when she shared a stunning new photo that displayed her 100lbs weight loss.

The 42-year-old looked phenomenal in a pair of tiny leather shorts that highlighted her incredibly sculpted gym-honed legs to promote the Fall collection of her Jessica Simpson Style clothing line.

Jessica teamed her shorts with a matching black leather jacket which she wore open to reveal a lace bra underneath. Adding height to her petite frame and elongating her legs, she wore a towering pair of platform shoes and accessorized with a long necklace that fell to her navel and large hooped earrings.

Captioning the photo, which saw her posing beside a car under neon lights, Jessica wrote: "BRIGHT LIGHTS, NEON NIGHTS. Introducing my Fall 2022 @jessicasimpsonstyle campaign. @adamfranzino helped bring to life our vision of elegant, sophisticated styling with very a bold and intentional perspective."

Fans raced to share their positive opinion of her look, with one responding: "Amazing! Top to bottom." A second said: "You're absolutely just so gorgeous and beautiful."

A third added: "Leg goals," and a fourth wrote: "Your legs look amazing! Those are monster shoes."

Jessica looked sensational in her new Fall collection

Jessica's head-turning appearance comes after she revealed that she has gained and lost 100lbs during each of her three pregnancies and that it took "hard work, determination, self-love," to get to where she is now.

Earlier in 2022, she posted a picture of herself in a bikini and admitted: "I enjoyed a good proud cry today."

Jessica gained and lost 100lbs during each of her pregnancies

The businesswoman shared that she doesn't, "really look at it as, like, a weight loss journey, I think it's a journey of empowerment and self-love and acceptance".

She added: "It's one of those things [where] we all want what we can't have. We all want the body type that we aren't [and] that we can't change. So, it's about accepting and loving ourselves for who we are."

