Miranda Lambert sizzles in bold mini dress and cowboy boots

Miranda Lambert has been enjoying a well-earned break with her husband Brendan McLoughlin – but she is now fully rested and back to doing what she does best.

The country music singer shared the exciting news that she is heading back out on tour for a string of performances on Thursday, continuing in Sweet Home, Oregon, on Friday – and she looked incredible as she shared the announcement in a post on Instagram.

WATCH: Miranda Lambert's meteoric rise to fame

The image saw Miranda performing on stage, posing with one hand on her hip while the other held a microphone in the air. She rocked a bright purple mini dress that was adorned with orange and yellow embroidery and white fringe detailing along the arms and chest.

She added a silver diamante belt to cinch in her waist and kept the sparkle going with a pair of glittery, sheer tights. But it was her yellow cowboy boots from her clothing range, Idyllwind, that really grabbed her followers' attention.

"Oooh, you're wearing those yellow boots. They're on my wish list! I'm definitely getting a new pair to wear to your Vegas show in September," one wrote. A second said: "I LOVE THOSE BOOTS!"

Fans loved Miranda's latest outfit

A third added: "Beautiful outfit and boots," and a fourth said: "I will absolutely be getting them at the link in bio."

Captioning the post, Miranda wrote: "We're refreshed and ready to go after our road trip. Excited to be back at it and see y'all this weekend! Boots by @idyllwind get em at the link in my bio."

Last week, Miranda revealed that her "best summer ever" had come to an end. She shared a sweet photo of herself and Brendan kissing, along with several snaps of their adventures on the road.

Miranda and Brendan enjoyed a 20-day road trip

"Meet me in Montana forever," she wrote. "Thanks to Gwennie's family for the great hang and high note to end on. What an amazing trip. (thanks to @jed_i_night for planning the adventures of The Sherriff & Toodle Lou) Best summer ever."

Miranda appeared to have a great time being a tourist, something she previously admitted she was unable to be in cities she travels to due to her busy touring schedule.

