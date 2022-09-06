Priyanka Chopra melts hearts with adorable new photo of baby daughter Malti Marie The actress is married to Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra has been delighting fans with regular updates on her baby daughter, and on Tuesday, the actress shared a new, touching photo.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mum-of-one treated her fans to a glimpse of little Malti Marie as the mother-daughter duo enjoyed a sweet bonding session.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Priyanka Chopra shares heartwarming family video

Looking every inch the doting mother, the Bollywood star appeared in high spirits as she held her young tot with outstretched arms. Beaming from ear to ear, it's clear to see that Priyanka shares a special bond with her only daughter.

Little Malti Marie looked adorable in her white broderie-detail shorts complete with delicate ruffles. The youngster could also be seen wearing a baby bink headband adorned with a sweet bow.

Priyanka shared a precious photo

Bursting with emotion, Priyanka captioned her snap: "My whole [love heart emoji]".

This isn't the first time the actress has treated fans to rare glimpses of her baby daughter. Sharing a sneak peek of her growing tot, the actress recently shared an adorable snap of the mother-daughter duo enjoying a tranquil Sunday afternoon on the terrace.

In the photo, the mum-of-one could be seen clutching her one-year-old as she posed for a selfie. Little Malti looked so sweet in her summer outfit comprising a white bodysuit and an elastic bow bandana.

Little Malti Marie looked adorable

Gushing over her youngster, Priyanka included the caption: "Love like no other [red heart emoji]."

The star's fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one noting: "AWW MY HEART JUST MELTED," whilst a second remarked: "Too much cuteness." "This is so precious," wrote a third, and a fourth chimed: "Awwww so happy for you queen."

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in 2018

Priyanka shares little Malti Marie with her musician husband, Nick Jonas. Priyanka and Nick welcomed Malti in January via surrogate this year, but sadly their bundle of joy had to stay in a special NCUI unit until the pair finally welcomed her home in May.

