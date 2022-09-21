Holly Ramsay looks unreal in risqué animal print dress

Gordon Ramsay's 22-year-old daughter Holly was wardrobe goals on Tuesday as she amped up her look in a risqué animal print dress for her latest Instagram post.

Sharing a series of snaps from her "archive from this summer," the blonde beauty posed up a storm in the ultra-chic mesh dress, featuring a body-skimming fit, rippling maxi skirt and sheer fabric in daring animal print. Holly layered her LBD over a high-rise black bikini, soaking up the very last of the summer in her dreamy holiday getup.

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly is a sun-kissed beach babe in yellow bikini

The podcaster let her blonde hair fall past her shoulders in natural waves, highlighting her beautiful features with eyelash extensions, a honey-hued blush and rosy lip.

Levelling up her abstract ensemble, Holly layered her look with several delicate pieces of gold jewellery, including a mesmerising signet ring and statement Cartier bracelet.

Holly levelled-up her look in the striking animal print dress

Fans couldn't get enough of Gordon's daughter's vampy summer look, flooding the comments of her Instagram post with flame and heart emojis.

"Beautiful dress Holly!" commented one fan, as another penned: "Absolutely stunning." Holly's dad Gordon even left a flurry of heart emojis in the comments, supporting his daughter's empowering fashion-forward post.

The blonde beauty showed off her summer-ready ensemble

Holly's mesh ensemble not only highlighted her svelte silhouette, but also several of the edgy line tattoos peppered across her body.

The star is pretty free-spirited when it comes to her ink, from abstract motifs to handwritten dates, the middle Ramsay child doesn't always care for nostalgia when opting for her next design.

Not all of her body art is random, however. The star featured in a video for London Social Tattoo last year, telling viewers: "I'm getting a cherub and the dates of my siblings and my parents birth year." How sweet!

Holly has a seriously enviable wardrobe

Holly shares an incredibly close relationship with her dad, and often joins him at social events and star-studded soirées. Gordon continues to support his middle daughter as she continues to live a sober life.

Holly celebrated one year without alcohol in December 2021, explaining online that she gave up drinking to help her mental health.

