Holly Ramsay stuns in It-girl vest and slinky trousers

Gordon Ramsay's second eldest daughter Holly Ramsay shared a brand new look that exemplifies her blossoming It-girl style. The 22-year-old took to social media to show off a trendy ensemble, consisting of an eye-catching vest from Gen-Z favourite brand House of Sunny.

Holly wore a blue knitted sleeveless vest from the popular brand, which boasted a rich turquoise hue, argyle print, a v-neck and an oversize boyfriend fit. She completed her look with a pair of sleek black trousers and strapped a Christian Dior handbag over her left shoulder.

The star wore her blonde tresses down in a blowdried style with a middle parting and showcased a glamorous beauty blend. A radiant complexion, a dark pink lip, a bronzed smokey eye, a flutter of black mascara and thick brows made for a captivating makeup concoction.

Two simple chain necklaces adorned the star's neck, which were complemented by two Cartier love bangles. Holly smiled for the camera in a mirrored setting with blue balloons – a prime setting for an Instagram moment.

Holly looked radiant in turquoise

Holly shared her latest look with fans on Instagram, alongside the caption: "Today." Her friends and followers quickly expressed their admiration for her outfit and makeup glow. "You look very pretty today Holly," one commented, while another said: "You are a babe." A third added: “Wonder-Holly,” and a fourth agreed, mentioning: "Beaut."

Gordon Ramsay's daughter beamed for an arty photo

Love Holly's striking knit number? Sadly, her actual vest is no longer in stock online, but we have the ideal alternative just for you.

Knit Blue Check Vest, £49.99, ASOS

This knitted vest in blue check print featuring a pale blue and cream colour palette can be paired with some baggy blue boyfriend jeans and white sneakers for a casual yet unique ensemble.

Holly recently joined her father to attend the British Grand Prix – and she pulled out all the stops. The blonde beauty looked the picture of relaxed glamour at Silverstone as she rocked a stylish pair of red leather shorts, which she teamed with a matching red leather jacket and white vest.

