Holly Ramsay is quite the style icon, as she proved once again at the weekend when the glamorous star took to Instagram to showcase her toned figure in a new photo.

Gordon Ramsay's daughter posed in a stunning black bikini with tie strings at the bust and hips, which she accessorised with delicate necklaces, bracelets and earrings.

The blonde beauty let her tresses flow free and kept her makeup minimal for a natural look, captioning the image: "Out of office until further notice."

Her followers rushed to share their approval for the picture, with one commenting simply: "Ohhhh Holly!!!!!" Further comments included: "Just beautiful," and: "STUNNING," while others posted heart and heart-eyes emojis in response.

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly is a sun-kissed beach babe in yellow bikini

Last month, Holly impressed as she took to her Instagram Stories to share a lovely new mirror selfie. In the shot, the 22-year-old could be seen gazing at the camera as a filter effect made it appear that she was being reflected three times, with a circle of pretty colours around her.

In contrast, Holly wore all black, in short-shorts and an ab-baring crop top, which she accessorised with a small red handbag and a simple gold necklace featuring a small heart pendant.

Holly looked so glam in her latest photo

Her long locks flowed past her shoulders and she kept her make-up neutral. Earlier in the month, the podcaster rocked a white and red outfit when she attended the British Grand Prix at Silverstone with her famous dad.

Holly looked the picture of relaxed glamour as she wore a stylish pair of red leather shorts, which she teamed with a matching red leather jacket and white vest. She held onto her dad's hand as they made their way through the crowds and Gordon stopped to be interviewed by Sky.

The MasterChef Junior host has been a huge support to his middle daughter as she continues to live a sober life. Holly celebrated one year without alcohol in December 2021, explaining online that she gave up drinking to help her mental health.

