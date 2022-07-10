Holly Ramsay looks effortlessly chic in velvet shorts and ab-baring crop top at Austrian Grand Prix

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Ramsay, 23, lit up Instagram on Saturday as she posed trackside at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria in a chic velvet two-piece.

The daughter of Gordon Ramsay took to social media to show off her fashionable Formula 1 fit, sporting a sunkissed glow as she rocked velour paper-bag shorts and a fitted velvet tank top in a royal blue hue. The star elevated her casual wear with layers of gold jewellery, accessorising with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Holly, who often attends the F1 with her celebrity chef dad, wore her blonde tresses in voluminous girls. Fluttery lashes, rosy blush and a chic pink lip completed her glowy makeup look.

She kept her look casual with black platform trainers, showing off her lean silhouette as she soaked up the sun at the star-studded event.

Holly took to Instagram to share her Grand Prix look

Sparking a reaction amongst fans with her fashion-forward ensemble, the blonde beauty simply captioned her post: "Hallo (:". "You're so gorgeous Holly!" commented a doting fan, while another penned: "Holly you look stunning".

"Dreamy," quipped a third fan, flooding the comments with a string of flame emojis.

Gordon's daughter Tilly, 20, also attended the Austrian Grand Prix, looking radiant alongside her older sister in an elegant pastel blue midi skirt and funky high-top trainers.

Tilly added a practical black cardigan to her effortless casual wear, styling her blonde hair in a sleek, straightened style.

The Strictly Come Dancing star shared the post to her Instagram Story, beaming at the camera as she embraced Holly in a sweet sisterly exchange.

Holly was joined by her younger sister Tilly

It's not the first time Holly has joined her famous father at the Grand Prix. Just last week, the podcast host and influencer was snapped at Silverstone as she rocked a stylish pair of red leather shorts, which she teamed with a matching red leather jacket and white vest.

Sweetly, she held onto her dad's hand as they made their way through the crowds and Gordon stopped to be interviewed by SkySports.

